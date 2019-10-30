Mom and 3 children found shot to death in their home

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a mother and her three children have been found shot to death in their suburban Houston home.
The dead have been identified as 39-year-old Ashley Auzenne, 11-year-old Parrish Auzenne, 9-year-old Eleanor Auzenne and 7-year-old Lincoln Auzenne.
In a statement, police say the bodies were found Tuesday morning in Deer Park, about 20 miles east of Houston.
Police didn’t name a suspected shooter but said no suspects are being actively sought and the public is in no danger.
The children’s father, who doesn’t live at the house, has spoken with investigators.
