Mom and 3 children found shot to death in their home

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a mother and her three children have been found shot to death in their suburban Houston home.

The dead have been identified as 39-year-old Ashley Auzenne, 11-year-old Parrish Auzenne, 9-year-old Eleanor Auzenne and 7-year-old Lincoln Auzenne.

In a statement, police say the bodies were found Tuesday morning in Deer Park, about 20 miles east of Houston.

Police didn’t name a suspected shooter but said no suspects are being actively sought and the public is in no danger.

The children’s father, who doesn’t live at the house, has spoken with investigators.

