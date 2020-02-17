Mom and teen daughter posed as photographers to steal baby, deputies say

TACOMA, Wash. (AP/WNCN) – A Washington woman and her teenage daughter are suspected of drugging a new mother after posing as photographers in an elaborate plot to kidnap the mother’s newborn baby.
Detectives for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 38-year-old woman and her 16-year-old daughter who they say both went to the mother’s home after advertising free baby photos.
Police say they gave a cupcake to the victim, who felt drowsy after eating it and ordered the two to leave.
Investigators say evidence suggests the woman was planning to steal a newborn baby to raise as her own.
KCPQ-TV spoke to one mom in Olympia who says the suspects took pictures of her infant twins.
“I was shocked, honestly. Because she didn’t come across to me like someone who could do something like that,” said Jessica Hay.
Investigators with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office have named the one suspect in hopes other victims may come forward.
KCPQ-TV contributed to this report
