Mom asks for help celebrating 13-year-old daughter’s birthday after continuous bullying at school

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXMB) – A North Dakota mother is asking the community for help after her daughter revealed to her that she’s being bullied relentlessly at school.

Kaprie Johnson is 12 years old; you might recognize her from heartbreaking video that’s circulated online showing the girl sobbing, trying to figure out why she’s being targeted.

Her mother, Alyssa, has been documenting these moments to show the world the impact of bullying.

“She has been seeing a therapist. She was diagnosed with depression and severe anxiety,” said Alyssa.

“I’ve been bullied my entire school year basically,” Kaprie said. “From first grade to now, almost eighth. And when I moved here, I didn’t really have anyone to talk to.”

To lift Kaprie’s spirits, her mom is asking people to offer some words of inspiration and encouragement.

“I figured with her birthday coming up, maybe it would be a good idea for people to send her birthday cards,” said Alyssa.

The family got a lot of attention after posting the video to the Bismarck People’s Helping Hands Facebook group.

Many people responded to the post, and the Facebook group is even organizing a special birthday party for Kaprie.

“I wasn’t expecting it to go as big as it did. All I was really wanting was to lift her up a little bit and help her. She struggles a lot with finding friends, and that’s all you want to do as a mom — just help your kid,” said Alyssa.

Kaprie says she’s excited to meet new friends at her party and even offered some advice for other kids going through the same thing.

“Maybe talk to your parents because that’s what I did to my mom. I talk to her. And just keep your head up,” said Kaprie.

Kaprie’s birthday party is being held next week and the theme is tie-dye.

To get in touch with Kaprie’s mom for more details on the party, click here.