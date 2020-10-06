Mom, boyfriend charged in missing toddler girl’s death

HOUSTON (AP) – Police say the mother of a 2-year-old girl whose body was found in a Houston bayou in August and the woman’s boyfriend have been arrested for their roles in her death.

Maliyah Bass was reported missing by her family after she played in her apartment complex’s playground on Aug. 22.

Houston police photo of Maliyah Bass

A day later, a jogger spotted the body in Brays Bayou in an area about 17 miles west of Maliyah’s home.

Houston police said Tuesday Maliyah’s mother, 20-year-old Sahara Ervin, and her boyfriend, 21-year-old Travion Thompson, have each been charged with injury to a child and tampering with evidence.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo has said he suspects foul play was involved and authorities are approaching the case as a murder investigation.

During a vigil weeks ago, Maliyah’s family and friends demanded justice for the girl.

Maliyah was last seen playing at 10600 Beechnut at 9:30 a.m. the day she vanished in August, police said.

