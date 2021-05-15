Mom detained after 2 children found dead in Arizona apartment, police say

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP/CBS Newspath) – Police say two children have been found dead in a suburban Phoenix apartment after a woman flagged down a police officer and told them she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children.

Tempe Police spokesman Sgt. Steven Carbajal says officers went to the woman’s apartment Saturday and found a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead with “obvious signs of physical trauma.”

Carbajal says the woman has been detained.

No identities have been released.

Police say they had been called to the same apartment earlier Saturday because of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife.

Carbajal said the couple was separated, and no one was arrested. The children were safe in bed at the time.

The crime has been traumatic for the officers who responded to the scene of the two dead children and the ones who responded to the domestic dispute, Carbajal said.

“We have the experience of seeing the worst, things that people will never see but there’s something elevated about that when it’s a 9-year-old and a 7-year-old,” said Carbajal. “This should have never happened.”