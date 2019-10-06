Mom ‘devastated,’ $100k reward offered after witness in Amber Guyger trial is killed

DALLAS, Texas (AP/WNCN) – Police in Dallas have identified a man killed in a weekend shooting as a key witness in the murder trial of a white Dallas police officer who fatally shot her black neighbor.

Police said Sunday 28-year-old Joshua Xavier Brown was found Friday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds. Brown was pronounced dead at a hospital.

An attorney for Brown says, Lee Merritt, says he spoke with Brown’s mother and she’s “devastated.” He says in a statement: “We need answers.”

Merritt also announced a $100,000 in the case, adding that the funds were provided by Houston businessman Bill Perkins.

Merritt also said that the location of the bullet wounds on Brown’s body was in dispute.

“I was told by immediate family that the ME said mouth and chest. Initially, I was told in the back. I just heard from a witness who provided aide to a wound in the buttocks and side. We will have to await the autopsy to be sure,” Merritt wrote on Twitter.

Brown testified in the murder trial of Amber Guyger, who was convicted last week in the September 2018 slaying of Botham Jean.

According to her trial testimony, she mistook Jean’s apartment for her own one floor below and shot him after pushing open his unlocked door and thinking he was a burglar.

Dallas homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects in Brown’s death.

