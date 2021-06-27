Mom dies, dad injured after SUV driver chased by police plows into their home

BALDWIN HILLS, Calif. (KCBS/CBS Newspath) – A woman died Saturday and two other people were hospitalized when an SUV, being chased by police, crashed into a house in Baldwin Hills and broke a natural gas line.

The incident began around 1:20 a.m. when 26-year-old Eliseo Ixchopcalel rear-ended a black and white police cruiser with his vehicle at Hobart Boulevard and Martin Luther King Boulevard, officials said.

When officers approached Ixchopcalel’s vehicle, he fled northbound on Western Avenue. Officers initiated a chase for a reckless driver.

When the suspect tried to negotiate a southbound turn near Buckingham Road, his vehicle ran off the street and into the northeast corner of a house, crashing into the home’s bedroom and trapping two elderly victims under his vehicle.

Paulina Zamudio lives in the home with her parents.

“And then I saw the car inside my parents’ bedroom,” she said. “I saw my dad but I couldn’t find my mom.”

Firefighters responded to the crash at 1:23 a.m. on the 3900 block of South Buckingham Road, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

Two Los Angeles Police officers arrived at the scene in an attempt to rescue two residents who were trapped inside the residence, Humphrey said. There was no fire.

The woman, 86-year-old Aida Villavicencio, was pronounced dead at the scene. The husband was rushed to a nearby hospital. The couple had been married for 66 years.

A male resident and the SUV driver were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Humphrey said.

The police officers had minor injuries but declined to be taken to a hospital.