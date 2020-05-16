Mom faces murder charge after baby drowns in toilet at Smithfield Foods meat plant

MILAN, Mo. (AP/WNCN) – A woman who gave birth in the bathroom of a Missouri meatpacking plant has been charged in her newborn son’s drowning death.
Makuya Stephanie Kambamba is jailed without bond.
The 28-year-old Kirksville woman was charged Friday with first-degree murder and several other counts in the baby’s death.
No attorney is listed for her in online court records.
KTVO-TV reports that investigators said in court documents that Kambamba knowingly allowed her son to drown in a toilet after giving birth at the restroom at a Smithfield Foods plant where she works.
The TV station also reported that the baby was moving while he was face down in the water of the toilet bowl, according to court documents.
