Mom killed her 2 children with meat cleaver, Arizona police say

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP/CBS Newspath) – Police say a woman threatened to stab her husband over an argument about money to move to Japan before officials say she killed their two children with a meat cleaver in a suburban Phoenix apartment.

Tempe police say 40-year-old Yui Inoue remains jailed on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Inoue has a lawyer yet.

Police said the woman primarily speaks Japanese and had an interpreter for their interviews.

Authorities say Inoue drove to a police station about 7 a.m. Saturday and told officers she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children.

Police say a 7-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were found dead in the apartment. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Police officials said that officers were struggling with emotions after discovering the dead children.

“It was very tragic what officers encountered this morning, obviously, where we’re trying to support the father through this, as well as our officers that are just dealing with this horrific incident for something this traumatic to happen to them and what they must have gone through prior to that or during that is something that we can’t even quantify,” said Tempe police Sgt. Steve Carbajal. “But we have a lot of officers right now that are struggling.”

Police say they had been called to the same apartment earlier Saturday because of a domestic dispute involving a husband and wife.

Carbajal said the couple was separated, and no one was arrested. The children were safe in bed at the time.