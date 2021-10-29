Mom missing after video shows her leaving for son’s football game nearly 2 weeks ago

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCBS/Newspath) — A security video shows the last images of a 39-year-old mom from Palms with her dog named “Seven” on her way to her son’s football game nearly two weeks ago.

Heidi Planck is seen leaving her house — with the dog following behind her — and she jumps into her silver Range Rover and drives away.

Her ex-husband says Planck left their son’s football game at halftime.

He says she seemed distracted.

In a bizarre turn just three hours later, in downtown Los Angeles, her dog was found on the 28th floor of an apartment building.

LAPD images

Planck, her silver Range Rover, her purse, her personal phone, and her computer were all missing.

“If you have seen anything…we need to find his mom,” said Jim Wayne, Planck’s ex-husband. “People don’t just disappear.”

Her friends say Planck was an attentive mother and when she didn’t pick her son up at school later – they were immediately concerned.

“When she didn’t show up to pick Bond up on Wednesday we knew something was wrong,” Wayne said. “For him not to hear from his mother this long — something is seriously wrong.”

Planck’s friends say the apartment building management has refused to allow them to look in the parking garage to see if possibly her SUV is parked there.

They also say apartment management won’t share building security tape with the police unless they get a warrant.

Planck’s friends and family suspect foul play.

“It seems to us that everything stems from that building where her dog was found,” a friend said.

“I think something has to have happened to her, to keep her away from her son,” said Danielle Nadolny, another friend.

Planck was last seen wearing jeans and a gray sweater driving a 2017 gray Range Rover with a black-and-yellow California license plate of U840X0.

Anyone with information on Planck’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.