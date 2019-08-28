Mom of 2 killed by husband who spiked cereal with heroin, officials say

DAVISON, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan man has been charged with murder after investigators concluded he spiked his wife’s bowl of cereal with heroin.

The medical examiner initially classified Christina Ann-Thompson Harris’ 2014 death as an accidental overdose.

But investigators now believe Jason Harris poisoned her at their home in Davison, 60 miles north of Detroit.

Prosecutor David Leyton says the 36-year-old victim was an “incredibly loving mother.” Friends were shocked to hear about an overdose and said she never used drugs.

The mother of two children recently had a child and breast milk she put aside for feedings did not test positive for heroin, officials said.

Leyton says Jason Harris’ siblings told police that he had talked about “getting rid” of his wife. Co-workers told investigators that Harris had been looking for a hit man.

Harris appeared in court Tuesday and was denied bond. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer who can comment.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now