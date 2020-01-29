DENVER — Denver police say the search for a woman who was last seen on Sunday at Terreno Macizo nightclub is over, KDVR reports.
Patricia Ramirez, 23, sent her mother text messages on Sunday saying, “Mom help some guys picked me up idk were am mom pls help me mom they want to take my phn away idk were am goin.. [sic].”
Police said Tuesday afternoon that Ramirez was found with people who are known to her in the southwest metro area.
She was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
No other details were shared by police, except that they are continuing to investigate the situation.
Family members of Ramirez said she is a mother of four.
Mom of 4 who went missing after texting 'some guys have me' has been found, police say
