Mom puts dangerous injured bobcat in car next to toddler son

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP/CBS Newspath/KCNC) — Officials have a warning after a Colorado Springs woman put an injured bobcat in her car, inches away from where her child was in a safety seat: Don’t pick up wildlife.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Bill Vogrin says the woman spotted the injured adult male cat while driving, wrapped it in a blanket and put it in the back of her SUV on Wednesday.

A boy, about 3 years old, was in the back seat.

Agency officials told her to get her boy and herself out of the vehicle when she called to ask what to do.

“They can do quite a bit of damage. They’re meant to bring down prey…and a child of that size definitely wouldn’t have been an issue, unfortunately,” District Wildlife Manager Sarah Watson said.

Vogrin says Watson responded to the call, opened a door and slammed it shut when she spotted the 20-pound cat.

“It definitely hissed and growled and swatted,” Watson said.

Watson used a trapping device to remove the animal, which was hissing and resisting despite severe internal injuries and paralyzed rear legs. The mortally injured cat was euthanized.

