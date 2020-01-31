Mom says son with special needs received cigarette burns at school

*Warning. This story contains material that some viewers may find disturbing.

CHECOTAH, OK (KJRH/CNN/WBTW) – An Oklahoma woman has pulled her special needs son out of school after she says he came home with a burn on his arm.

Alex Magreevy has to play alone at home because his mom, Karen Magreevy, says it’s not safe for him at school.

She’s scared because, on Monday night, she and her husband found this mark on his arm after they picked him up from Marshall Elementary School.

“Oh, it looks like a cigarette burn to me,” said Karen Magreevy.

After speaking with school and district staff, then filing a police report, Karen is still desperate for answers.

“You can’t have five adults in a classroom, even though one is a teacher and four are aides, still somebody knows.”

The Checotah School District released a statement to CNN affiliate KJRH:

“If there is a remote chance that it’s abuse or the parent is not completely satisfied with the investigation we turn it over to law enforcement. Safety of students is the most important thing we deal with.”

Karen says that safety could be better monitored.

“That’s part of the problem is that we just don’t know, they need cameras.”

The Checotah School District Superintendent Monte Madewell agrees, but says money is the issue.

“Cameras are pretty expensive and we’ve looked at the possibility and I think there’s a good possibility that’ll happen, but it probably won’t be this particular school year,” Madewell said.

So, until then, Karen will keep Alex at home as she waits for answers. Madewell said the district has already spent around $55,000 on cameras this school year.

The Checotah Police Department said they’re investigating.