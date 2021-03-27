Mom unconscious at park is charged after toddler boy found wandering alone

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing a child endangering charge after she was found unconscious on a Warren Township playground.

It happened March 17 at Johnson Community Center on Gillmer Road, according to a police report.

Police were called there by women who found a young child walking around the area by himself.

Two women who live in the area stopped the child and brought him over to a woman at the playground, thinking the child belonged to her. The woman said the child wasn’t hers, but she remembered seeing another parent at the playground earlier.

She called police after finding the mother of the child slumped over by a slide, according to the report.

Police said the woman, identified in a report as Shanda Plock, had a pulse but was barely breathing. She couldn’t speak and was drooling, the report noted.

Medical crews gave Plock naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. They then transported her to Trumbull Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

The 2-year-old boy was turned over to his father, and Children Services was notified, according to the report.

A misdemeanor child endangering charge was filed against Plock in Warren Municipal Court, according to court records.