Mom’s boyfriend charged after 2 children killed, 1 critically injured in ‘domestic dispute,’ police say

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTOL/CBS Newspath) — Two children are dead and a third in critical condition following a shooting at a south Toledo apartment complex, police confirmed Friday.

The incident occurred on the 800 block of Byrneport Drive Friday evening.

Toledo police officer Lt. Gerken said officers believe the situation was a domestic dispute and the person who they believe is responsible is in custody.

Late Friday night, police said the injured child “continues to fight for life” in the hospital.

At this time, police have not released the names or ages of the victims.

Late Friday night, police said the suspect Kevin Moore, was booked at the Lucas County Jail.

Police said that Moore is the boyfriend of the children’s mother.

A tweet from Toledo police said shooting happened “during a domestic dispute.”

A neighbor who lives in Byrneport Apartments said there have been shootings in the complex before, but she has never seen a police presence like the one there Friday night.