Monday is National Bean Day!

(CNN Newsource) – Green, black, red: They come in all colors of the rainbow, but regardless of the variety, beans can help you live a healthy life.

Monday marks National Bean Day and all you have to do to observe is, well, eat your beans!

Legumes date back thousands of years and are a good source of protein.

Need some iron in your diet? Try beans. How about fiber? Try beans.

So what types should you choose? Chickpeas and soybeans are a good snack. You could also make a pot of chili or add some to tacos.

The possibilities are as endless as the types of beans.

Just steer clear of the jelly variety!

Those most definitely don’t count as healthy.

