Monday is National Candy Day

(CNN Newsource) – It’s time to finish up that Halloween candy!

And Monday marks the perfect day to do it – it’s National Candy Day.

You can eat some of that leftover candy you were giving out to trick-or-treaters Thursday night, if there’s any left.

If not, you can sneak some from your kids or just head over to your local grocery store.

If you want another sweet day to look forward to, February 1st is National Dark Chocolate Day.

