DES MOINES, Iowa (AP/WNCN) – Millions of lottery players around the country tried their luck again Monday night as they vie for an estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot that dwarfs all previous prizes by hundreds of millions of dollars.

And again, no one won. But it wasn’t because someone didn’t hit the jackpot — there was no drawing.

According to the Powerball announcement live from the drawing itself, the drawing has been delayed due to technical difficulties.

California lottery officials announced that the drawing was delayed because “more time is needed to ensure all of the required security protocols are in place.”

California lottery officials said the winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website.

“Powerball officials apologize for the wait,” California lottery officials said in a tweet.

Here is the full statement from California Lottery officials:

Tonight’s Powerball drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols. Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur.

When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors. Winning numbers will be posted as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience.

The jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone wins the prize.

Only four previous jackpots have topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown ever more massive.

A winner who opts for a lump sum payment would get an estimated $929.1 million, with the $1.9 billion for a winner who chose an annuity, paid annually over 29 years.

Even as more people attracted by the giant prize drop $2 on a Powerball ticket, the game’s ultra-long odds of 1 in 292.2 million means there still is a good chance that another drawing will pass without anyone winning the grand prize.

That would push the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing to more than $2 billion.

WHY SO LONG WITHOUT A WINNER?

Those who spend $2 on a Powerball ticket might wonder if something is wrong when 40 drawings pass without a jackpot winner, but this is how the game is designed. With odds of 1 in 292 million, that means it’s unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players. And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries. Still, it has been an awful long time without a jackpot, and if there isn’t a winner Monday night, a new record will have been reached: 41 draws without anyone matching all six numbers.