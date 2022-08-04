RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—DeWALT is recalling more than one million 12-inch Compound Miter Saws because of injury and laceration hazards.

Officials said the saws “rear safety guard can break or detach.” This could cause “projectiles” to hit the user or anyone standing nearby.

This recall involves the below DeWALT Miter Saw models:

DWS779

DWS780

DHS790

And the recalled saws have date codes “2019 04 through 2022 04,” according to a release.

Officials said to stop using the saws and contact DeWALT.

To contact DeWALT to request a repair kit, click here, or call 800-990-6421 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

DeWALT said it received “571 reports of the rear safety guard assembly or components breaking or detaching, including nine reports of laceration injuries.”

The recalled saws were sold at Lowe’s, The Home Depot, hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon, Lowes.com and other sites between April 2019 and May 2022.