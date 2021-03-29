More than 50 million Americans now fully vaccinated

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — About 50 million Americans — or almost 1 in 5 adults — are fully vaccinated, according to White House officials.

The new milestone was announced in a teleconference Monday morning with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Chief Medical Advisor to the President and Andy Slavitt, the Senior Advisor to the COVID-19 Response Coordinator.

Some of the nation’s top health officials say the cases of COVID-19 are “once again on the rise” but say significant progress has been made toward President Joe Biden’s now doubled vaccination goal of 200 million. The United States maintained a pace of 2.7 million vaccinations per day over the last week.

As of Monday, 73 percent of seniors have now received their first dose. And 36 percent — more than 1 in 3 adults — have received their first dose. That’s 36 percent of adults, officials say.

Overall, now more than 50 million Americans are fully vaccinated, Slavitt announced.

“The effort is an immensely complex endeavor, and pulling it off requires tens of thousands of people doing their part. And we are grateful to everybody on the frontlines of this pandemic. This is good news. We’re headed in the right direction. But we can’t slow down. Millions remain unvaccinated and at risk,” Slavitt said.

Two new federally run mass vaccination clinics will be opened at America’s Center Convention Complex in St. Louis, Missouri, and the second is at Roosevelt High School in Gary, Indiana.

Together, they will be capable of administering 6,000 shots per day, officials say.

Dr. Walensky says hospitalizations have increased across the country and deaths have risen in recent days. She spoke out about a feeling of “impending doom” if Americans don’t continue to work together to prevent another surge.

“And I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom. We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope, but right now I’m scared,” Dr. Walensky said.

She called on elected officials, our faith-based communities, our civic leaders, and our other influencers in communities across the nation to use their influence to help commit everyone to follow public health prevention strategies.

Dr. Walensky also offered words of hope, and asked that everyone “hold on a little longer” and get “vaccinated when you can so that all of those people that we all love will still be here when this pandemic ends.”

“I didn’t know at the time when it was — when it would stop; we didn’t have the science to tell us. We were just scared. We have come such a long way. Three historic scientific breakthrough vaccines, and we are rolling them out so very fast,” Dr. Walensky said.

“We really need to hold on to the public health measures as we get more and more people from two- to three-plus million people vaccinated every day. It will be a race between the vaccine and what’s going on with the dynamics of the outbreak. And we can win this by just hanging in there a bit longer,” Dr. Fauci followed.