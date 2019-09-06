1  of  2
More than 76,000 people need aid, according to Red Cross

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hurricane Dorian has ravaged parts of the Bahamas leaving more than 20 dead and many others without power or their homes.

As a result, the American Red Cross says Dorian has affected some 76,000 people.

According to preliminary damage reports, more than 13,000 houses are believed to have been damaged or destroyed, the Red Cross reports. The damage is equivalent to about 45 percent of all dwellings on Abaco and Grand Bahama islands.

The International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC) has been dispatched to assist residents, provide emergency shelter and urgent needs. Volunteers will distribute meals and food rations to people who may have gone without food for days, before shifting their focus to distributing cash grants.

The American Red Cross will be making a financial contribution to help support those affected in the Bahamas. The American Red Cross will also work with our partners to help support people arriving in the U.S. from the Bahamas.

