(NEXSTAR) – This gives us an idea for the most expensive bar crawl of all time.

Fifty of North America’s best bars were honored in Mexico last week during a beverage-industry ceremony presented by William Reed Ltd., a U.K.-based multimedia firm specializing in the food and drink sector. Ranked by the firm’s 50 Best brand, this year’s list of the “50 Best Bars” in North America includes speakeasies, pubs and cozy cocktail lounges across the continent — but the U.S. is especially well-represented.

Coming in at No. 1 is NYC’s Double Chicken Please, a relatively new cocktail bar serving its take of classic low-ABV cocktails in a front room, and more experimental cocktails “designed to represent a drinkable meal” in the back room, according to 50 Best.

“The Back Room at Double Chicken Please offers inventive craft cocktails that deconstruct, redefine and rebuild iconic dishes into liquid form such as the Japanese Cold Noodle, Cold Pizza, Key Lime Pie, NY Beet Salad, Mango Sticky Rice and others,” reads an excerpt from the bar’s website.

There’s also chicken sandwiches available on the bar’s food menu, of course.

In addition to Double Chicken Please, dozens of U.S. bars were honored in the 2023 rankings, including 11 others in NYC alone, two in Chicago, two in Los Angeles, two in Miami, two in New Orleans, two in D.C., and one each in Denver, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The complete list of “North America’s 50 Best Bars,” according to 50 Best, is below:

Double Chicken Please – New York City Handshake Speakeasy – Mexico City Katana Kitten – New York City Licorería Limantour – Mexico City Jewel of the South – New Orleans Dante – New York City Overstory – New York City Kumiko – Chicago Café La Trova – Miami Thunderbolt – Los Angeles Zapote Bar – Playa del Carmen Civil Liberties – Toronto Attaboy – New York City Employees Only – New York City Bar Pompette – Toronto Baltra Bar – Mexico City Rayo – Mexico City Mace – New York CIty Botanist Bar – Vancouver Hanky Panky – Mexico City El Gallo Altanero – Guadalajara Sabina Sabe – Oaxaca Arca – Tulum La Factoría – San Juan Café de Nadie – Mexico City Kaito del Valle – Mexico City Herbs & Rye – Las Vegas Pacific Cocktail Haven – San Francisco Martiny’s – New York City Death & Co – Los Angeles Selva – Oaxaca Atwater Cocktail Club – Montreal Service Bar – Washington D.C. Sweet Liberty – Miami Cloakroom – Montreal Cure – New Orleans Mother – Toronto Milk Room – Chicago Maison Premiere – New York City Aruba Day Drink – Tijuana Bar Leather Apron – Honolulu Yacht Club – Denver Bar Mordercai – Toronto The Dead Rabbit – New York City Allegory – Washington D.C. Clover Club – New York City Brujas – Mexico City Platform 18 – Phoenix Youngblood – San Diego Milady’s – New York City

The 2023 honorees were chosen by a voting body of “more than 260 experts,” including bartenders, bar owners and media representatives, according to 50 Best.