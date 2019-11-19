Mother found guilty of throwing newborn baby over fence, will spend rest of life in prison

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A mother was found guilty of leaving her newborn daughter to die after throwing her over her neighbor’s fence, KUSA reports.

Camille Wasinger-Konrad, 26, will spend the rest of her life in prison after being sentenced Friday without the possibility of parole.

She was reportedly convicted of first-degree murder, murder by a person in a position of trust and tampering with evidence.

The case dates to the early morning of Jan. 2, 2018, when Wasinger-Konrad gave birth in her bedroom to a baby girl, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said she covered the baby’s mouth and nose to stop her from crying and keep her from waking anyone.

She then carried the baby to the back deck and threw her into a neighbor’s backyard, the office said. The neighbor found the dead newborn at 9:48 p.m. that night and called police.

When police came to investigate, Wasinger-Konrad said that she woke up that morning with bad stomach cramps, and “the baby just came out,” according to KDVR.

“I just got rid of it,” she said in an interview recorded on a deputy’s body camera, KDVR reported.

“This tiny baby was smothered by her mother, flung over a neighbor’s fence and left to die by the only human she had ever known,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Gallo said in closing arguments. “This defendant hurled her newborn 11 feet over an 8-foot fence, knowingly consigning her to her death. This little girl died in the cold without the dignity of even a name.”

Deputy District Attorney Valerie Brewster told the jury that the newborn was left there for a total of 948 minutes.

