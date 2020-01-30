Mother looks for answers after 6-year-old son gets beat up on the bus

Charlotte, Mich. (WLNS)– Meggin Stambaugh says two of her children who attend Charlotte Public Schools have repeatedly been attacked on the bus since the beginning of the school year.

“The cuts, the bruises, bloody noses, black eyes. I really am terrified to even put them on the bus,” Stambaugh said.

Stambaugh’s 6-year-old son attends Galewood Elementary and her 9-year-old goes to Parkview.

“Noah came home with a black eye and you know, I didn’t think too much on that but I did end up calling the bus garage and complaining. Then I had it to where Kameron came home with bruises on his arms. Then another time Noah came home with a scratch across his face and a bloody nose,” Stambaugh said.

The most recent incident happened Tuesday when Kameron’s mother said he got off the bus with cuts and bruises on his face and a small gouge on his ear.

Kameron faces developmental delays. At school, he is in occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech therapy, and his mom says doctors are pretty certain he has autism, though he hasn’t officially been diagnosed.

“Kameron will cover his ears and cry before he gets confrontational. He’s not that kind of kid,” Stambaugh said.

She said the kids who beat him up are 9 and 12-years-old.

“I called the bus garage crying last night because of how cut up he was, because of how he looked and I just feel like nothing’s being done for him and it hurts me as a mom. I want results. I want something to be done to make these kids understand that hurting other children is not ok,” Stambaugh said.

Stambaugh said she’s seen incidents like this every week since the beginning of the school year, but she doesn’t feel like enough is being done to help her kids.

“One kid got suspended off the bus for 2 days because of the black eye he gave Noah, but these other two kids have been an ongoing issue and they haven’t done anything about these kids,” Stambaugh said.

In a statement sent to 6 News, Charlotte Superintendent Dr. Mandy Stewart said:

“We have been investigating this report thoroughly, in partnership with our police liaison officer, and will be communicating to the parent today. Since we have security camera footage on our transportation, we have the ability to utilize the recordings and respond appropriately. Any reports that are made are fully investigated according to our student handbook and anti-harassment policies, as we want all of our students to feel safe coming to school. “

According to stopbullying.gov, bullying can take on many forms including verbal, social, physical, and cyberbullying.

If you’re concerned that your child is being bullied, here are some signs to look for according to thesafetyreport.com.

Effort to avoid going to school

Repeated loss of possessions or money

Loss of self-esteem

They become depressed and withdrawn

Anxiety

Loss of appetite

Difficulty sleeping

Grades start to fall

Unexplained bruises and other physical injuries

If you suspect your child might be the one bullying others, signs to look for include:

impulsive, hot-headed, domineering

Easily frustrated

Lacks empathy

Has difficulty following rules

Views violence in a positive way

Comes home with possessions or money that does not belong to him/her

Switching computer screens or closing programs when you, or others, are nearby

Laughing excessively while using the computer or cellphone

Using multiple online accounts or an account that is not his/her own

Excessive use of a computer and/or cellphone

Agitation if access to a computer or cellphone is restricted or denied