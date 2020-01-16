Mother of two dies giving another family the gift of life

After Michelle and Chris Reaves were done having their own kids, they were helping another family have children.

Michelle was on her second surrogacy for the same family and as she was delivering the baby this morning, one complication led to the next and she fought for her life, according to a GoFundMe created in their honor.

Although the baby made it out safe, the mom did not.

“I can’t even begin to imagine what her husband Chris and her two babies are going through so I want to start this page to help raise money for help with the kids, for Chris as they all adjust, funeral services, or anything at all to make it as easy as we can on them,” said Jaime Herwehe is organizing this fundraiser on behalf of the family.

“For those of you who didn’t have the pleasure of knowing Michelle, she will always be known for the love she had for her family. Michelle has the best, most sarcastic, funny personality and always had you laughing. Michelle and Chris have two beautiful kids, Gage and Monroe who my heart breaks for, knowing they won’t grow old with their mama,” Herwehe said.

