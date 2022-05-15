LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP/WNCN) — Multiple people were shot Sunday at a church in Southern California, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 1:30 p.m. inside Geneva Presbyterian Church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.

The sheriff’s department said one person was dead and four victims were critically wounded and another person had minor injuries. All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital, officials said.

“We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved,” the department said.

Paramedics were “treating and transporting multiple patients,” the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted.

Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene.

Laguna Woods is a city of about 16,000 people located 50 miles (81 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles. Many of the residents live at Laguna Woods Village, a sprawling 55-and-over community that dates back to the 1960s.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said on Twitter that he was closely monitoring the situation.

Nexstar photo

“No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event,” the tweet said.

The incident occurred in an area with a cluster of houses of worship, including Catholic, Lutheran and Methodist churches and a Jewish synagogue.

The shooting came a day after an 18-year-old man shot and killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.