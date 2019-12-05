Multiple reported dead, others injured in stolen UPS truck shootout

MIAMI (WKRG) — A police chase of a stolen UPS truck ended with gunfire in Miramar Thursday evening, according to CBS Miami.

CBS Miami reports the chase began in Coral Gables after an armed robbery that took place at a jewelers at 386 Miracle Mile.

Reports indicated the suspect inside the truck was shooting at police during the chase. It ended with the truck being boxed in by traffic and at least 20 police officers involved in an exchange of gunfire at a busy intersection.

No word if any officers were hit by gunfire, but live images showed at least one man on the ground next to the truck.

This is a developing story.

