Mural of Kobe, Gigi Bryant restored after ‘rapist’ painted next to Kobe’s face

UPDATE, 10 a.m. Friday: Between Thursday night and Friday morning, someone defaced the mural of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, painting the word “rapist” next to Kobe’s face.
Felix Jaimes, one of the artists who created the mural, painted over the word Friday morning.
In 2003, a 19-year-old hotel worker in Edwards, Colorado accused Bryant of having non-consensual sex with her. The case garnered national media attention and lasted 14 months. It was eventually dismissed because the witness refused to testify.
Bryant, then 24 years old, admitted to having sex with the woman but denied any allegation it wasn’t consensual. Bryant and the woman reached a confidential civil settlement in 2005, but Bryant maintained his innocence.
