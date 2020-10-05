Myrtle Beach sex offender sentenced to 35 years for raping child

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach sex offender was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison for raping a child, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Kevin John McKinnon, 59, of Myrtle Beach, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. McKinnon was sentenced by Judge Steven H. John.

Richardson said it is a “no parole offense,” meaning McKinnon will have to serve 85% of his sentence.

According to the release, McKinnon subjected the victim to repeated sexual assaults, between January 2013 and July 2015. The child was six years old when the abuse started and eight when the abuse finally came to light. A friend of the victim learned of the abuse and told her mother, according to the release.

The friend’s mother then reported the abuse, and law enforcement began its investigation, ultimately charging McKinnon with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. While these charges were pending, McKinnon was convicted of possession of child pornography, according to the release.

McKinnon was registered as a sex offender after being convicted of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor on July 25, 2019, according to the South Carolina Sex Offender Registry.