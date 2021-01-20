MyVPLooksLikeMe trends on social media as Kamala Harris makes history

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — “While I may be the first, I won’t be the last.”

Words promised from Kamala Harris after she was elected to be the next vice president of the United States.

And on Jan. 20, not only did she become the first-ever woman to fill the role — she was the first person of Black and South Asian descent to become vice president of the United States.

Harris was born in Oakland to a Jamaican American father and Indian American mother.

Social media largely reacted to the history made on Inauguration Day. The hashtag #MyVPLooksLikeMe trended across multiple platforms.

Below is a thread of photos posted to social media.

My tears have stopped for now. President @JoeBiden spoke with sincerity and heart. I cried watching @KamalaHarris be sworn in because—what a moment. @TheAmandaGorman, you gave us the most moving part of the ceremony. Just…wow. It’s a good day. #InaugurationDay #myvplookslikeme — Candace Brinkley (@cbrinkleybcps) January 20, 2021