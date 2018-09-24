Nanny cam catches repairman sniffing, stealing young girl's underwear Jason Cooper/KCAL/KCBS/CNN The repairman was caught on camera sniffing a little girl's underwear (Jason Cooper/KCAL/KCBS/CNN) [ + - ] Video

LOS ANGELES (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - The father of 3-year-old and 5-year-old girls says he was shocked when his nanny cam caught the repairman apparently stealing a pair of one of his daughter’s underwear after lifting it to his face.

In the video recorded Wednesday, the repairman, who was supposed to fix damaged floors in the home, walks into the bedroom of the two young girls. He goes up to a hamper and peeks inside.

He then appears to make sure no one is looking before reaching in, touching clothes and underwear.

Father Jason Cooper says he was enraged when he saw the video. He says the camera on his 3-year-old daughter’s crib recorded the worker making multiple trips to the hamper.

At one point in the video, the man reaches in to grab underwear, turns and appears to bring it to his face.

"And he's sniffing or licking or doing something disgusting with my either 5-year-old or 3-year-old's underwear,” Cooper said.

The worker returns to the hamper, but this time, he appears to put the girl’s underwear in his pocket before leaving.

Cooper says he filed a police report after seeing the video. He says he also confronted the man by phone and that he gasped after hearing he had been recorded.

"I didn't let him speak to me. I didn't want to hear what he had to say. He knew what he had done; he knew I had video of it. I want to make sure he can't do this to another family and to another 5-year-old or another 3-year-old,” Cooper said.

The father is waiting to speak with detectives. It’s unclear what charges the repairman could face in addition to petty theft.

Copyright 2018 KCAL, KCBS, Jason Cooper/Nest via CNN. All rights reserved.