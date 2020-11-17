NASA deploys first Black astronaut on ISS for extended stay

(WNCN) — Victor J. Glover, a Navy commander, and test pilot is making history as the first Black NASA astronaut to live aboard the International Space Station for an extended stay.

He will not be the first Black astronaut aboard the station, but those who proceeded him only made brief stays aboard the ISS.

More than 300 astronauts from NASA have reached space to date, and Glover is the 15th Black astronaut to do so, according to the New York Times.

Glover and three other astronauts launched Sunday aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule named Resilience and are expected to spend about six months aboard the station. The crew safely docked with the ISS around 11 p.m. on Monday.

After landing, the four astronauts – three American and one Japanese – emerged from the capsule and boarded the station, greeting the existing crew of one U.S. astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts with hugs and high-fives.

After that, another set of astronauts on a Crew Dragon capsule will replace them. That rotation will continue until Boeing joins the program with its own spacecraft late next year.

“It is something to be celebrated once we accomplish it, and I am honored to be in this position and to be a part of this great and experienced crew,” Glover said in an interview on Nov. 9.

Glover has accumulated 3,000 flight hours in more than 40 aircraft, over 400 carrier arrested landings and 24 combat missions.