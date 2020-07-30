NASA preparing to launch historic mission to Mars Thursday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While you are enjoying your morning coffee, NASA is preparing for its historic launch to planet Mars.

The Thursday morning launch is set for 7:50 from Cape Canaveral in Florida. Rover “Perseverance” will make a landing on the red planet in February.

The seven-month journey is hopefully going to answer questions about whether life ever existed on Mars billions of years ago.

Bekah Siegfriedt, Mars 2020 operation engineer, said during this mission scientists will be searching and seeking signs of ancient life in the rocks there on Mars.

“We have a whole set of new instruments that are going to help us do this. We’re also going to be taking samples and putting them in tubes on the surface and laying them out for another a mission to come back, retrieve them, and send them back to Earth, so it’s the first leg of a sample-return mission,” Siegfriedt said.

Another thing that this mission is going to do is prepare for humans.

“Other instruments onboard are going to be helping keep astronauts healthy and safe when we send them to Mars hopefully here in the next decade or so,” Siegfriedt said.

What makes this mission different is that others have chipped away at the rocks on Mars, this time we are actually going to go find if life existed on the red planet.

“We are also bringing along a helicopter this time called ‘Ingenuity’ and that’s super exciting. It’s a technology demonstration. If that helicopter flies on Mars, which we think it will, it will be the first powered flight on another planet,” said Siegfriedt.

The rover is expected to land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021.

More headlines from CBS17.com: