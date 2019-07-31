National Archives releases audio of racist conversation involving Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon

The National Archives released an audio clip of Ronald Reagan making disparaging racist remarks.

According to a former director of then-President Richard Nixon’s presidential library, Reagan, who was still the California governor, spoke with Nixon on the phone in 1971.

The two talked about Tanzanian diplomats dancing at the U.N. General Assembly after a vote a day earlier.

We’re warning you, some viewers may find this language offensive.

