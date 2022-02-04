National Wear Red Day seeks to raise awareness among women about heart disease

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On National Wear Red Day, which is today, the American Heart Association is raising awareness about heart disease in women.

“I think we also need to empower women,” said Dr. Svati Shah, who is a cardiologist with Duke Health.

She says this initiative encourages women to take control of their health.

The fact is heart disease can affect women at any age. It is the number one killer for women in the United States, causing a third of deaths among women each year. That’s more than all cancers combined.

“This makes me really sad to say, but heart disease, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women who are pregnant which is really devastating if you think about, those are younger women who are having a baby,” Dr. Shah said.

Doctors say those statistics can change. The American Heart Association finds 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.

“You have it in your power to improve your outcomes no matter how far along you are in your life and no matter how long you haven’t been practicing a healthy lifestyle,” Dr. Shah said.

So, what changes can you make? Dr. Shah says there are seven things you can do. She calls it “Life’s Simple 7.”

With your primary care provider, check your blood glucose levels to make sure you don’t have diabetes. Also, know your cholesterol number and your blood pressure.

Dr. Shah says the other four are things you have control over.

“Eating fruits and vegetables and eating a heart-healthy lifestyle, exercising, even if you’re not losing weight exercising, controlling your weight and stopping smoking or never smoking at all,” Dr. Shah said.

To learn more about heart disease warning signs and symptoms, click here.