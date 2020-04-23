Navy: 840 total crewmembers from U.S. warship test positive for coronavirus

The U.S. Navy announced Thursday that all sailors assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt, the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier off Guam dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, have now been tested for the coronavirus. A total of 840 sailors tested positive for the virus.

“As of today, 100% of USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) crewmembers have been tested for COVID-19, with 840 total positive and 4,098 negative results (a small number of results are still pending),” the U.S. Navy said in a statement. “Of the total cases, 88 Sailors have recovered, and 4,234 Sailors have moved ashore.”

One sailor assigned to the Roosevelt died last week due to complications from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Four other sailors are being treated at a naval hospital in Guam. None of the hospitalized sailors are in an intensive care unit, according to the Navy.