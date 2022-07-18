RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While the count on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website lists 13 cases of Monkeypox, a spokesperson with the department tells CBS 17 the state actually has 17 confirmed cases.

The count was current as of Monday at around noon. It’s up 30 percent from data released on Friday, July 15.

North Carolina is not releasing what counties have cases, but individual health departments are disclosing that information.

So far, health departments in Wake, Durham, Mecklenburg, Rowan and Haywood counties have reported at least one case.

Nationwide, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports at least 1,972 cases. But, its data still shows North Carolina with 13 cases.

NCDHHS reported it has allocated more than 2,800 vaccines. Those were sent to seven health departments in North Carolina, including Wake and Durham counties.

Additionally, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Monkeypox is spread through close, physical contact, or by touching something that has made contact with an infected person, such as clothing or bed sheets.

Symptoms may include:

Fever;

Headache;

Muscle aches and backache;

Swollen lymph nodes;

Chills;

Exhaustion.

The most obvious sign is a rash with bumps resembling pimples or blisters. They can appears on the face, inside the mouth, hands, feet, chest or private areas.

Which health departments have the vaccine?