NC police release new surveillance video in fatal hit-and-run

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Reidsville police on Tuesday released a new surveillance video in connection with a fatal hit and run.

Around 12:46 a.m. on May 9, officers with the RPD responded to the 1200 block of Barnes Street when they were told about a hit-and-run.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Wesley Pruitt, 57, of Reidsville, in the road deceased.

Surveillance video footage was recovered showing the suspect vehicle and driver from the incident.

Officers are trying to identify the driver of the vehicle involved.

Additional surveillance video released Tuesday shows a second vehicle stop behind the suspect vehicle and then drive away. Officers are asking the people in that vehicle to come forward with any information.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact Captain Coates at (336) 347-2373 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683. Any tips leading to the identification or arrest of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward through Crime Stoppers.