RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As you were taught in your high school civics class, nothing becomes federal law without approval in the house, senate and the president’s signature. So, what about the host of legislation the Kevin McCarthy holdouts demanded as part of their negotiations?

Expect most of those bills to be dead on arrival in the senate.

“I think folks can certainly look at it as smoke and mirrors. I would think about it as performance politics,” said Michael Bitzer, Chair of the Department of Politics at Catawba College.

The first bill the new house voted in favor of, along party lines, was to rescind the bulk of IRS funding signed into law last year.

“I think that these are entries to show we have power, we’re going to follow through, we’re going to do the things that you want us to do even though in realistic political terms they have no chance of going in the U.S. Senate, least alone landing on the President’s desk,” said Bitzer.

Don’t expect it to be just Democrats who push back.

“There are a host of Republicans in the U.S. Senate that will likely not be on board with a lot of these dynamics, and we’ll just have to wait and see how that teases itself out over the next several months,” said Bitzer.

It may very well be up to the senate to get work on legislation that has a chance of becoming law. Bills that directly affect the American people including our military, homeland security, immigration and spending. For that to happen Bitzer said senate Republicans and Democrats will have to build a middle coalition of governance.

“Certainly, we’re going to need at least nine Republicans to join with all of the Democrats to get anything done to move past a cloture vote,” Bitzer said.

Republican North Carolina senator Thom Tillis could very well be in that mix.

“It seems like Thom Tillis has laid some of the groundwork with a couple of policy initiatives already to kind of occupy that center space. Even though he is conservative he is willing to compromise, to cut deals, to work with the other side,” said Bitzer.

“That is the thing I think that is missing from the hard right within the U.S. House,” Bitzer added. “They don’t want to work with any Democrat, and I think that this is going to set up the dynamics for what we’ll be watching over the next several months.”