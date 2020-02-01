Nearby TV crew catches video: Gucci store smash-and-grab robbery

Breaking News
CHICAGO (WGN) — Several thieves were caught on video running from the scene of a smash-and-grab at a Gucci store in downtown Chicago Friday afternoon.

Watch video for the wild getaway (WGN image)

A TV crew from WGN just happened to be outside the store during the robbery — and caught some of the suspects running from the scene and jumping into a getaway car on video.

A group of teenagers wearing surgical masks ran into the store at 900 N. Michigan Ave. around 4:30 p.m. and grabbed as many purses as possible, shattering at least one display case in the process.

The teens then ran out and jumped into a white SUV. Broken shelves and shattered glass were everywhere in the store.

The brazen heist happened along the Magnificent Mile, a bustling 13-block stretch packed with stores, restaurants, hotels, entertainment venues and other attractions.

Police did not immediately say how much the stolen merchandise was worth. No further information was provided.

