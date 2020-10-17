Nearly 1 million bees scattered along I-81 after crash in Penn.

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Beekeepers were called in to assist with nearly a million honey bees scattered on Interstate 81 southbound after a vehicle crash Friday night.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. near mile marker 149 and shut down both southbound lanes on the interstate.

According to crews on the scene, roughly a million honey bees were being hauled in boxes on a flatbed truck when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported, but a firefighter suffered a bee sting on the lip.











Photos courtesy of Stan Lobitz

Crews, including beekeepers, were working Friday night to remove the bees from the roadway.

The road was closed from Exit 151 B (I-80 W) to Exit 145 (W. Hazleton).

According to the Luzerne County 911 Communications Center, police are directing traffic to Route 93.





