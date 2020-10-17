Nearly 1 million bees scattered along I-81 after crash in Penn.

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Beekeepers were called in to assist with nearly a million honey bees scattered on Interstate 81 southbound after a vehicle crash Friday night.
It happened just before 5:30 p.m. near mile marker 149 and shut down both southbound lanes on the interstate.
According to crews on the scene, roughly a million honey bees were being hauled in boxes on a flatbed truck when the driver lost control of the vehicle.
No injuries were reported, but a firefighter suffered a bee sting on the lip.
Crews, including beekeepers, were working Friday night to remove the bees from the roadway.
The road was closed from Exit 151 B (I-80 W) to Exit 145 (W. Hazleton).
According to the Luzerne County 911 Communications Center, police are directing traffic to Route 93.
