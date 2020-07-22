Nearly 300,000 chickens die in massive fire in New Jersey

Flames ripped through a farm in South Jersey overnight, killing nearly 300,000 chickens, CBS Philadelphia reports. The blaze broke out around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Red Bird Egg Farm in Pilesgrove, Salem County.

Crews battled the four-alarm fire all night and remained on scene Tuesday morning putting out hot spots.

No humans were injured, but fire officials said nearly 300,000 chickens have died. About 200,000 of the birds died in the fire while another 80,000 died in a neighboring building that lost power which stopped the fans from blowing. With the hot weather and heat from the fire, the chickens did not survive.

The Mannington Fire Department chief said the major issue was getting water to the scene.

“Water, because there are no fire hydrants out here, so we had to have all water tanked in by trucks and this thing was hot,” Mannington Fire Department Chief Lee Butcher said. “It started at that one building … and we thought we was making headway but it was so hot the metal was just melting and it just went right over to the next one cause of the heat, and they are aluminum buildings.”

Butcher said the fire started in one building, and eventually jumped to the second. Crews originally thought they were responding to a house fire.