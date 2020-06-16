Nearly all of Glassdoor’s top 10 most-open positions involve shopping or shipping

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The jobs website Glassdoor just looked at all their recent openings to find the positions with the most new-openings in the past month.

Number one on the list is a grocery manager. There is a 648-percent increase in openings between March 2 and May 11 – nearly 10,000 openings nationwide.

Order selectors – people who fulfill online orders into grocery or big box stores – also saw a 177-percent increase in openings.

Number three is a warehouse manager with a 145-percent increase in job openings. Much like grocery managers, it has to do with more people staying inside and shopping online.

Almost all the top 10 openings have some tie into online shopping or shipping work.