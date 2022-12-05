RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Instacart, which many leaned on during the COVID-19 pandemic for groceries brought to their front doors, is now offering the same service for Christmas trees.

On Monday, the company announced that it would be offering home deliveries of fresh-cut and artificial trees. For the real trees, a max height of five feet is set, while artificial trees up to nine feet tall can be delivered.

These deliveries, which the company said could also include décor like ornaments, can be made same-day from a variety of grocery, wholesale, specialty, and home improvement stores across the country.

”Trimming a holiday tree is a beloved annual tradition for many families,” said Daniel Danker, Chief Product Officer at Instacart. He called these new services a “convenient and time-saving way for customers to…spend more time holiday-ing and less time hauling.”

Customers can even request their real trees be trimmed and leveled via the Delivery Instructions section before checking out in the Instacart App.”

For more information on tree delivery options near you, check out the Instacart app.