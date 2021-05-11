Need gas? Here are some tools you can use to find it in your area

(WNCN) — After a ransomware attack affected the Colonial Pipeline, a primary fuel pipeline for North Carolina, many across the state are rushing to gas stations to fill up in a panic.

If you’ve been out to get gas in recent days, you’ve likely come across long lines and even some stores who say that they are out of fuel for the time being.

No worries, here is a compilation of resources you can use to find gas in your area and maybe even save a few coins in the process.

GasBuddy

Popular application GasBuddy hails itself as a resource people can use to save at the pump. The application allows users to find the best prices with its gas map. Users can sort by price, location and even find out which establishments have the all-important restroom.

With GasBuddy, users can also get the GasBuddy fuel card and save at the pump. Users can also give fellow drivers a heads up about potential deals and you can track your gas use and export the log for reimbursement and tax purposes.

GasBuddy can be downloaded on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Gas Guru

Gas Guru is similar to GasBuddy, in that it allows users to find out where they can get the best deals on fuel.

In the app, users can get detailed direction information, prices of all grades of the fuel offered, addresses, time of the last gas price update, among other features.

This app is also available on popular application stores.

Waze

Many of us use Waze to get from point A to point B, but did you know you can set your preferred gas stations (and even gas type) and sort by price or brand in the app?

With streets possibly being crowded due to an outpouring of people racing to the pump, Waze taps into its map-first abilities and shows users the best and fastest way to get to the gas station.

Waze also has “partner gas stations” and using them can save you a few coins at the pump.

Waze is available on popular application stores.

Dash

Dash isn’t hailed as for saving you gas, but it has a feature that can show you where to find cheap gas.

The app also offers users the ability to understand how their engine is working and how they might can change driving habits to conserve fuel.

To do so, the app monitors your driving habits. To get the full run of features from the app, however, users have to purchase a variety of sensors to go with your car, ranging from $10 to $99. Your car also has to be one made after 1996.

Dash also tracks when you get into a car crash and has the ability to alert your friends and family.

AAA TripTik Planner

AAA, or the American Automobile Association, is a federation of motor clubs throughout North America.

Not only does AAA offer services like roadside assistance when people are experiencing car trouble or locked out of their vehicle, or both, but the association also offers an app which can be good with road trips.

The AAA TripTik Planner allows users to plot up to 20 stops while mapping out gas stations around those areas.

More than 85,000 gas stations are in the app’s database, giving users plenty of options, while also offering the ability to track gas prices, among other uses.