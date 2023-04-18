RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Tuesday is the last day to file your taxes, and there are several online tools to use if you need assistance.

The IRS has a list of resources on their website– including information on how to find your tax returns from last year or filing if you are self-employed.

There are also other options to file taxes online for free. While most people file their tax returns online, there is an option to file a paper return but it would need to be postmarked by Tuesday.

According to the IRS, over 200 million people across the country have filed their taxes, but several people are trying to get that done on the last day.

You can file an extension for completing your tax returns, but you would still need to pay what you owe the government by Tuesday.