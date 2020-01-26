Neighbor charged after girl missing 6 weeks is found dead in sewer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing a murder charge for the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead in a sewer drain on Sunday. Tamyah Trotter had been missing for nearly six weeks.

According to the arrest report, Jayshawn Bailey, 22, called police on Jan. 19 and said he found a body in a sewer drain near his home on Fred Brown Drive, near MLK and Lake Mead boulevards.

He told police he had seen some people dump something in the sewer drain about a month earlier and he was curious so he looked in the drain and found the girl’s body.

The teen was identified as Tamyah Trotter who was last seen on Dec. 12, 2019, at a nearby McDonald’s restaurant.

Trotter lived a few doors down from Bailey. The coroner has yet to determine the cause of death for Trotter. Toxicology results are pending, the report said.

Following a polygraph test and questioning, Bailey did confess to police, according to the arrest report. He told police he ran into Trotter at the McDonald’s and she told him she had been kicked out of her house and had nowhere to stay so he offered his home.

Bailey told police Trotter began to drink wine and was acting aggressively toward him.

He said, at one point, she pointed a taser at him and he was concerned so he grabbed her in a headlock for about 10 seconds. He said she collapsed to the floor when he released her.

The report said he told police he tried CPR for two hours but didn’t call 911 because he was afraid he would be blamed for her death.

He said he hid her body in his bedroom for one day and then used a large trashcan on wheels to dump her body in the drain.

He admitted to throwing away her clothes, cellphone, backpack and taser at the Pearson Community Center.

More headlines from CBS17.com: