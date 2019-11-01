Nestlé USA issues voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated cookie dough

Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough products due to the potential presence of food-grade rubber pieces, according to a press release issued by the company.

This voluntary recall only covers specific batch codes of the following products, which include ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped “chubs.” These products were distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Porducts that are not included in the recall are Nestlé Toll House Morsels, Nestlé Toll House Ice Cream Sandwiches, Nestlé Toll House Edible Cookie Dough, and Nestlé Professional SKUs.

The recall is limited only to the ready-to-bake refrigerated products below, with batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295.

Product Name Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz) Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz) Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80oz) Nestlé Toll House Fall’n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz) Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz) Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz) Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz) Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz) Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz) Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz) Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz) Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz) M&M’S® Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz) M&M’S® Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz) M&M’S® Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz)

Batch codes can be identified on the product packaging. Additional product information is available here.

Ready-to-Bake Refrigerated Cookie Dough Bars

Impacted batch codes: 9189 through 9295

Ready-to-Bake Refrigerated Cookie Dough Tubs

Impacted batch codes: 9189 through 9295

Ready-to-Bake Refrigerated Cookie Dough “Chubs”

Impacted batch codes: 9189 through 9295

