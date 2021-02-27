New Army infantry vehicle set to be built at NC factory

YUMA, Ariz. (AP/WNCN) — A new vehicle that the U.S. Army is acquiring to provide infantry soldiers with battlefield mobility is being tested in the Yuma Proving Ground’s harsh desert terrain in southwestern Arizona.

The Infantry Squad Vehicle is largely based on a midsize Chevrolet pickup and is intended to carry an infantry squad’s nine soldiers and their equipment.

The Yuma Sun reports that testing at the proving ground began in early February with a goal of finishing by April.

The vehicle will be built by GM subsidiary under a $214 million contract.

A GM facility in North Carolina is expected to begin delivering production vehicles in April.

The new vehicle is based on the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck, according to GM Defense.

The 75,000-square-foot facility for building the vehicles is located in Concord, near North Carolina-based Hendrick Motorsports.

“Hendrick Motorsports is responsible for providing the chrome-moly steel exoskeleton of the vehicle frame,” a GM Defense news release said.

Hendrick Motorsports also developed the anti-rollover protection system, GM said.

The vehicle will be light enough to be sling loaded from a Blackhawk helicopter and compact enough to fit inside a Chinook helicopter.